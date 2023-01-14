The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

South Launceston's Nathan Philip makes 156 not out against Riverside

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated January 14 2023 - 7:55pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston's Nathan Philip made an unbeaten 156 against Riverside on Saturday at NTCA no. 2. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

Team success is driving South Launceston batsman Nathan Philip to dizzying heights this Cricket North season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.