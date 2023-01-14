Team success is driving South Launceston batsman Nathan Philip to dizzying heights this Cricket North season.
Philip was again the standout player across the matches on Saturday with an unbeaten 156 from 290 balls, including half a dozen sixes at NTCA no. 2.
The Knights had already lost their two-dayer to Riverside on day one but Philip provided an almighty fight on day two after being unavailable last weekend.
The Blues had gone into the day wanting to secure an outright victory after rolling South for 62 on day one before declaring on 8-203.
South resumed at 0-3 but were 3-10 within minutes.
Philip's backs-against-the-wall knock, which helped his team to 8-213, was among his top-three highest scores ever after he made 161 against Mowbray years ago.
"It was a bit of a different role for me today where the situation of the game meant I had to bat a bit differently to what I usually do," he said.
"I faced more balls than I normally would to get to 150 but the situation of the game dictated the way I batted today.
"I'm happy with the way I applied myself and am pleased with the way I concentrated for close to three sessions. I haven't done that for a while."
Philip explained what he felt was working well in his batting.
"I think keeping it simple and trying to do the right thing for the team - I think that dictates your thought process a bit," he said.
"So just having a really simple plan and trying to use my ability to counter-attack the bowling a bit as well."
Philip, who has been a competition standout for many seasons, said he was enjoying one of his more consistent summers.
"I was pleased with how I played in the Twenty20s, that was quite consistent," he said.
"I've probably scored more runs than previous years but I feel I'm contributing more to the team success this year compared to other years."
Captain Jeremy Jackson said it was one of the best knocks he had seen from Philip.
He said it was different because he's used to seeing his teammate play dominant, fast-scoring knocks which set games up.
"Today he had to go out and basically save a game and bat all day so it wasn't his stereotypical innings," Jackson said.
"He read the game situation so well and dealt with the pressure all day, I think it was virtually chanceless."
Riverside skipper Peter New provided insight into what it was like trying to get Philip out.
"We had that many different plans to him, it was ridiculous in the end, he is a class player," he said.
"Early, we wanted to attack him and get him out but then once he gets in, he's very hard to get out so in the end we just wanted to try and bowl to the other end as much as we could which is a nod to how good he is."
New felt his group bowled well despite Philip's ton.
"We went out there this morning with a plan of bowling maidens and dot balls and putting on pressure in the field and taking wickets that way," he said.
"We bowled a lot of maidens."
Alex Townend (3-42) picked up the trio of early wickets before Kaidyn Apted claimed 3-26 and Lyndon Stubbs finished with nine maidens from his 18 overs.
Riverside take on Mowbray at Invermay Park next while South look forward to their bye across the next fortnight.
Philip's wasn't the only century of the day as Launceston's Alistair Taylor (108) also brought up his ton in the closing hour of play against Mowbray at NTCA no. 1.
The Lions, who wanted to get batting practice in ahead of Sunday's one-day semi-final against Sheffield, embraced that opportunity and reached 6-228 in their second innings.
"We wanted to have a good bat today because we wanted to give the quicks a rest and also assess the conditions," coach Andy Gower said.
"So it was really pleasing for AT (Taylor) and Cameron (Lynch) to spend some time at the wicket and play a bit like a one-dayer.
"Our scoring rate was quite high because we were treating it like a one-dayer and we're getting prepared for tomorrow and AT was brilliant."
Lynch made 69 runs while fellow opener Sam Elliston-Buckley made 20.
The game was in the balance after the Lions made 167 and the Eagles were 5-43 heading into day two.
Sam Canny, who resumed at the crease, stayed there for the rest of the innings as the Eagles tried to reel in Launceston's 167.
He finished 37 not out and was well supported by John Hayes who knocked 33 as Mowbray fell short, registering 128 from 69 overs.
Jackson Miller was the pick of the Lions' bowlers with 4-16 from his 16 overs while Tom Gray picked up 2-32 from his 18 overs.
Eagles skipper Luke Scott, a top-order batter, provided his side's highlight with his 4-36.
"Sam and John showed a bit of grit early on and were looking pretty good," he said.
"The wicket was really good and we lost three wickets through run outs and two of those were set batters and that's really the game when you're trying to chase low scores.
"Summing up for us, we didn't have enough wickets in the sheds from last week."
Westbury, who had a bye, host Launceston next weekend.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.