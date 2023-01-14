Launceston coach Andy Gower feels his team is well positioned to put in a strong performance against Sheffield in their Greater Northern Cup semi-final on Sunday at NTCA no. 1.
Not only do the Lions get to play the one-dayer on their home deck, they also got a great opportunity to assess the pitch during their Cricket North two-dayer on Saturday.
Launceston played day two of their encounter against Mowbray.
"We're lucky because we get to play on the ground on Saturday so we'll be able to assess the conditions quite nicely and know whether the wicket is doing anything or whether it's keeping low," Gower said this week.
"So we'll be able to assess the conditions better than Sheffield and hopefully win the coin flip and do whatever we need to do accordingly."
The Lions will also have their home crowd cheering them on.
"Traditionally all the old players and a lot of people come out and watch finals cricket," Gower said.
"So this is a good opportunity for a new group of players to put their best foot forward and get us into another final."
Something else working in the Lions' favour is they have a full squad to choose from.
"All our Greater Northern Raiders players are available with it being a Sunday so we'll certainly pick the best side that matches up against Sheffield to give us the best opportunity to win the game," Gower said.
The Lions, who won the one-day trophy two summers ago, are looking to get back on top after losing to Westbury in last year's semi-final.
Gower said his group valued playing any finals cricket.
"We've had a bit of success over the last three years in this format and it's a good thing that we're the only team representing the North in the finals this weekend," he said.
"We carry that weight going in as well."
Launceston fell to Sheffield in round four at NTCA no. 1 with the visitors posting 188 before keeping the Lions to 161.
Sheffield's number four Ethan Clark starred with 67 from 91 balls, including three sixes.
Marc Simonds (39) and Josh Aikman (22) were other handy contributors.
The Lions' Ed Faulkner had a breakout game with 6-33 from his 10 overs and earned the Cricket North player of the round honour.
Gower reflected on that performance.
"I don't think we bowled very well and we let young Ethan Clark get away," he said.
"We just didn't stick to our plans very well and luckily Ed came back late in the day and executed well.
"And we got a total we were happy with.
"But unfortunately we got bogged down with our batting. We just couldn't rotate the strike. Since then we've put a lot of focus on rotating the strike. Sheffield bowl stump to stump and have a ring field and on low, slow wickets it's hard to score.
"So we've got to find ways to take risks or find some runs in the ring."
The Launceston versus Sheffield match starts at 10.30am on Sunday.
Ulverstone host Wynyard in the other semi-final.
