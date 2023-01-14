The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston face Sheffield in Greater Northern Cup semi-final

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated January 14 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston bowler Ed Faulkner played well against Sheffield in round four. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston coach Andy Gower feels his team is well positioned to put in a strong performance against Sheffield in their Greater Northern Cup semi-final on Sunday at NTCA no. 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.