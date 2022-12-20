The Examiner
Deaths in custody rise according to AIC report

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
December 21 2022 - 4:30am
There were 106 recorded deaths in custody between July 1 2021 and June 30 2022. Picture from AIC NCICP

Australia recorded 106 deaths in custody between July 2021 and June 2022, an increase of 23 since last year according to the latest data from the National Deaths in Custody Program.

