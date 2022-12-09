The Tasmanian Tigers are struggling to find their feet in the Cricket Australia Under-19 National Female Championships, despite the impressive work of Julia Cavanough.
Situated in Western Australia, the Tigers are without a win, having sunk to four consecutive losses following Thursday's defeat against New South Wales Metro.
However, 18-year-old Cavanough has been a consistent shining light for the team, averaging 36.5 runs for the tournament - including two half-centuries on the opening day - and bowling at an economical 5.2 runs per over heading into Friday's game.
The Greater Northern Raiders representative has been joined by three of her Cricket Tasmania Premier League teammates in the squad with Ava Curtis, Kate Sherriff and Alice McLauchlan also selected.
The all-rounder has been comforted by the presence of her fellow Raiders players, especially temporary roommate Curtis who she has known since pre-season.
The Queensland-born player said while she felt being in WA was a missed opportunity to be in the Raiders' impressive grand final win, she enjoyed watching it from Perth with her Tasmanian teammates.
"We put the game on the TV and all the Raiders girls and a couple of girls from other clubs sat down and watched it with one of the North Hobart girls who was unfortunately not very happy after the game," she said.
Cavanough was reflective on her first season with the Launceston side as she adjusts to her new life in Tasmania.
"They were very welcoming to me and I think that it was a really good decision for me to choose to play for that club, and it would have been really exciting, playing in a final for them in the first year that I've moved there." she said.
"Some people say, 'Oh, you have to drive all the time', but I'd be more than happy to do that for [coach Darren Simmonds] there, he's been a really good contact for me as well. He's always looked out for me from pretty much the moment that he's met me."
As the tournament draws to a close for the Tigers, Cavanough will be continuing to push for a spot in Australia's squad that goes to South Africa for the inaugural women's under-19 world cup in January.
"I guess it's always in the back of your head, but it's more just trying to put that out of your head because I think sometimes it can put unnecessary pressure on yourself."
