Julia Cavanough has been shining for Tassie at the u-19 champs

By Ben Hann
Updated December 9 2022 - 5:11pm, first published 12:00pm
Julia Cavanough has been Tasmania's leading contributor with the bat. Picture by Cricket Tasmania

The Tasmanian Tigers are struggling to find their feet in the Cricket Australia Under-19 National Female Championships, despite the impressive work of Julia Cavanough.

