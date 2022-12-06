Northern Tasmanian representatives have played a fine hand despite Tasmania's third loss of the under-19 female national cricket championships.
After going down to Western Australia and Victoria Country on day one, the Tigers faced NSW Country in their third and final T20 of the tournament - making 8-100 off their 20 overs.
The Tasmanians were far from disgraced as NSW confirmed victory in the 19th over, getting the runs with three wickets in hand.
A strong start by the Blues put Tasmania on the back foot, reeling at 3-10 with state-contracted players Amy Smith and Julia Cavanough in the sheds after putting in strong performances on the tournament's opening day.
North Hobart's Melodie Armstrong played a solid hand in rebuilding the innings before Riverside captain Kate Sherriff joined her at the crease.
Unfortunately the two did not stay long together, with Armstrong dismissed for 15 - bringing Sherriff's Raiders teammate Alice McLauchlan to the wicket.
She made eight off three balls and Sherriff looked like she was running out of partners until Ava Curtis was by her side.
The two combined for a 27-run stand before Sherriff fell, being run-out for the side's top score of 15 after attempting to take a single off a dropped catch.
Curtis, who was joined by Shelby Leonard, was able to help push the Tasmanian total onwards and upwards, getting them to the three figures with her score of 12 not out.
NSW burst out of the blocks as opener Claire McGuirk got away from the Tigers but maidens from Leonard and the use of tandem spinners Smith and Cassandra McLoughlin pegged them back through the middle overs.
Smith claimed the key wicket of McGuirk for 23 in the 10th over before the spinners minimised the opposition's influence and Leonard joined the wicket-taking party.
The Tigers put the pressure on the Blues as they required 15 off the last three overs but despite the fall of two wickets, NSW claimed victory.
The tournament has a rest day on Wednesday before the Tigers have their first one-day match against NSW Metro.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
