Northern team heading to inaugural veteran women's cricket nationals

Tasmania will have two teams competing in the inaugural women's over-40s national cricket carnival in Geelong which starts on Sunday.
The South team is playing in division one and the North outfit is in division two.
The Northern team will play four Twenty20s and a pair of 32-over matches with the tournament wrapping up on Thursday.
Launceston captain Lynn Hendley, who is also on the national committee for veterans cricket, was part of the initial push to get the competition going.
"I was confident (Tasmania) would be able to fill two teams easily and we probably will be able to field three for next year," she said
Hendley said New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia were the other states competing and they each have two teams.
"To find eight women's teams in a short amount of time is amazing so it will only build," she said.
"It's my hope next year we will have not only over-40s but also an over-50s division as well."
Hendley said she was shocked there was no veteran women's national carnival before now.
"There was no women's vets or over-40s. There's men's vets - over-50s, 60s and 70s and they've been going on for over a decade," she said.
"But no women's and I was a bit shocked by that, knowing there's a lot of women who have been playing for a long time and representing Australia and their state."
Hendley said the Veterans Cricket Victoria-hosted tournament had been pushed back multiple times because of COVID.
"We're really thankful to the over-60s and Vets Cricket Victoria for the amount of work they've done, especially around their (COVID) protocols," she said.
Hendley spoke of what the opportunity meant to the players.
"It's great because players will be able to see they can continue and that it's not just for a young age," she said.
"You can continue to play all your life.
"It's done in a very social and friendly way so it's about meeting and joining in with like-minded people who enjoy their cricket."
South Launceston's Belinda Wegman will captain-coach the North and she's looking forward to the experience.
"It's a good bunch of girls going away because we all know each other through cricket or Vigoro," she said.
"And the ones I don't personally know, I have played against when facing Launnie.
"We've had trainings and got to know each other and it's been really good. I think we'll have a bit of fun as well and hopefully get a couple of wins."
Wegman grew up playing Vigoro, a ball and paddle sport which is similar to cricket.
She said the North group had been training the past couple of months in the lead-up to the titles.
The over-60s men's nationals is also next week.
Northern team:
It's my hope next year we will have not only over-40s but also an over-50s division as well.- Lynn Hendley
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.