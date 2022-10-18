Just the thought of making her Tasmanian senior debut in front of a packed Hobart crowd excites Lucy Cooper.
The 20-year-old Queechy Penguins player will do just that on Thursday night as the Tassie Tigers face the Canberra Chill in Hockey One.
"I've been watching the campaign so far and with the sold-out crowd in the first round, it's really going to be a big atmosphere and loud," she said.
"My family is coming down to watch as well, so it's going to be really good."
After being unavailable in round one, Cooper wasn't selected for the second game but coach Luke Doerner padded that disappointment with some good news.
"When I got the call that I wasn't playing in the Adelaide game, Luke said 'but you'll be playing in the next one' and I was like 'oh, ok cool'," she said while laughing.
"That was really exciting to hear something not as good but still also be looking forward to playing the next week."
She was unavailable in round one due to a three-day indoor training camp, which she was originally picked for in 2019.
Training under Australian coach Mark Sandhu for three days in Melbourne, Cooper loved the experience, which could see her selected for an under-21s team to travel to the United States in February.
"It was so good, the knowledge that he had was awesome and the skill level of the people that were there was just really high."
Initially looking like playing in the midfield, Cooper is expecting to play a bit more up forward due to the likes of the Tigers' three US imports and former GNL player Sarah McCambridge.
The Tigers, who have a record of 1-1 after winning their first game in shootouts, had a training session on Tuesday night and will train again on Wednesday before Cooper becomes a Tasmanian player.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.