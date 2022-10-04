The Examiner
Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine named in Sheffield Shield squad

October 4 2022
Tim Paine in action for Tasmania in 2021. Picture by Rick Smith

Tasmanian Tigers coach Jeff Vaughan all but confirmed Tim Paine will make his Sheffield Shield return on Thursday.

