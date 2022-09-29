A blistering Caleb Jewell century and a Tom Rogers five-wicket haul led Tasmania to a massive eight-wicket win over South Australia to start their one-day campaign.
Playing a day-nighter in Queensland on Wednesday, the Tigers were given the ball before dismissing South Australia for 220, with Rogers taking 5-32.
South Australia's bowlers looked on top early under lights but Jewell and Ben McDermott got through the tough period and capitalised, putting on 198 before McDermott was dismissed for 71.
Jewell would go on to remain unbeaten on 126* from just 97 balls, notching up Tasmania's second-fastest one-day century behind Matthew Wade.
"It was good to bat with Benny McDermott again, I haven't batted with him for a while with him being away," Jewell said.
"The way that we started was really difficult and then once we sorted our way through it, we were very happy.
"It definitely makes my job a little bit easier [batting with Ben], they are probably a little bit more worried about him and it was my day today.
"Hopefully when he gets off to a flyer I can support him, it probably doesn't happen without him there."
Jewell also praised the bowling of Rogers, who was named man of the match.
"He's a wicket-taker, he's earned his spot and something always happens when he's got the ball," Jewell said.
"That's probably the same for a lot of our bowlers, so it never really felt like they could get something going."
The Tigers, who finished third in the competition last season, continue their chase for silverware on Friday, facing Queensland at Allan Border Oval from 2.05pm.
