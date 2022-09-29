The Examiner
Caleb Jewell and Tom Rogers fire in Tasmanian Tigers' one-day win

Josh Partridge
Josh Partridge
Updated September 29 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:30am
Caleb Jewell. Picture by Rick Smith

A blistering Caleb Jewell century and a Tom Rogers five-wicket haul led Tasmania to a massive eight-wicket win over South Australia to start their one-day campaign.

