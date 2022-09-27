New faces on and off the ground have Greater Northern Raiders women brimming with confidence about the upcoming CTPL campaign.
Having made but lost both format finals last season, Darren Simmonds' side have set themselves a predictable objective.
"Obviously, we'll be looking to challenge for silverware again which I'm sure every side wants to do," Simmonds said.
"We were well beaten in the T20 final and while we played some good one-day cricket and had our moments in the grand final where we were on top, we lost that game too and will be looking to learn from that and, if we can, hopefully we can go one better this year."
Several key changes in personnel will be pivotal to the Raiders' prospects.
In a major boost for the team, newly-contracted Tasmanian Tiger Julia Cavanough selected the Raiders as her club of choice while Hayley Silver-Holmes has moved north from New Town.
Cavanough is an 18-year-old left-arm opening swing bowler and powerful batter from Queensland.
Silver-Holmes, a right-arm opening pace bowler and batter from NSW who has just turned 19 and opened the bowling for Tassie in the WNCL grand final, has switched WBBL allegiances from Sydney Sixers to Hobart Hurricanes.
"Both will fit really nicely into our young group," said Simmonds who also welcomed three young players from Cricket North into his squad.
"Right-arm bowler Monique Booth only started playing the game 12 months ago but has good skill with the ball, her Riverside teammate Elyse Page is a right-handed batter who has shown good improvement in the last year culminating in a good knock in the Cricket North grand final while Claire Alexander is a really promising young opening bowler from Launceston."
Swash-buckling all-rounder Ruth Johnston remains a contracted Hurricanes player who could become available to the Raiders after October 8.
Several regular Raider performers will be noticeable by their absence this season.
Amy Duggan is starting uni in Hobart so has moved to New Town, fellow all-rounder Belinda Vakarewa was not re-contracted by the Tigers so has moved back to Sydney and Sascha Lowry will be away travelling until Christmas.
"She's off having fun touring Australia in a combi van but hopefully she'll be back for the second half of the season," Simmonds explained. "Amy's a real loss because she's a really talented batter who had a great season with us last year."
The Raiders will also be without their most experienced player and last year's vice-captain, Caitlyn Webster, who had a knee reconstruction six weeks ago after an injury playing for Old Launcestonians in the footy season.
"She'll be out for the whole season and is a significant loss because she's an all-round talent and we'll certainly miss her."
Having retired from the Tigers after last year's victorious grand final, veteran batter Corinne Hall will become Simmonds' assistant coach.
Hall will take her 13 years of WNCL experience onto the field whenever possible but will also continue to play in the WBBL for Sydney Thunder.
"We're very excited to have Corinne still involved in the program," Simmonds said.
"She is so well respected, not only as a cricketer but a person involved in Australian cricket and to have her experience and playing ability is invaluable for our program. Part of her role is looking after our southern-based players."
The Raiders also stand to benefit from the recent appointment of Marc Simonds as Cricket Tasmania's new high performance manager for the North-West - supplementing Alastair Taylor's equivalent role in Launceston.
"We will have regular turf sessions for our North-West squad led by Marc and to have somebody of his expertise is such a positive for our program.
"To have both him and Alastair is fantastic. Our program is now right across the state so we feel we're really well set up to provide the best opportunities for our players."
There will be no easing into action for the Raiders who face a virtual Australia A side in their season-openers.
Saturday's T20 double-header at Riverside will be against a North Hobart side which could feature international quartet Elyse Villani, Molly Strano, Naomi Stalenberg and Nicola Carey.
"That's what the competition is for," Simmonds said.
"That's why you want to play in the competition, to test yourself against the best, and it brings out qualities in the players on show.
"We'll hopefully have our state players on board as well - with the exception of Hayley Silver-Holmes who is coming back from a calf injury. These players are getting ready to play state cricket the following week so I'm sure there will be some fierce competition from both teams.
"It's no doubt going to be tough to win but we'll look at what we do well and if we play to our best we can get the W times two."
