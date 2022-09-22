Mowbray golfer Brendon Hill has achieved a feat many would only dream of and it could be a world record.
The 38-year-old has hit a hole-in-one on each of Mowbray's par threes in the past 11 months, something that's never been done.
In fact, he might be the only player to have achieved the feat at any course around the world, having registered it with the national hole-in-one registry, which aligns with the worldwide database.
"They asked me to check the Guinness Book of World Records, so I've actually done that and I will be submitting for a new world record next week," Hill said
"It's been a bit of a buzz here at the Mowbray Golf Club and I'm very, very excited for the end-of-year presentations where they put it up [on the honour board] in gold letters and I'll give a bit of a thank you speech to the members who make it so good to play."
READ MORE: Hawthorn hit with racial allegations
His first hole-in-one came in October last year on the eighth hole and was made even more impressive by the fact he was using 90-year-old hickory clubs.
Hill backed it up with one on the fourth in June before last week's effort on the 10th, which is a tough shot uphill.
"It was a howling headwind on the 10th hole, it's very, very long - I think it's 174 metres, a par three up the hill," he said.
"I took a four iron out and just hit it fairly softly but it came out so sweet. It came into the wind with a bit of cut, landed on the green about 10 metres short of the hole, took one bounce and then into the cup.
"I'm very blessed that I've been able to see all of my hole-in-ones go in whereas a lot of people can't see them go in through bad eyesight or maybe the pin is obscured."
All of Hill's shots have been in group play and he's videoed the aftermath including celebrations and walking to the hole, so they can be verified.
Since he's achieved the feats, he's been looking at the odds of doing so.
"The odds for even a tour professional are above 1500-1 and for a low handicapper like myself, who is off a handicap of five, it's around 1700-1," he said.
"In order to get three within a year, I'm very, very happy and I feel like it is partly luck, so I feel very blessed to be able to have them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.