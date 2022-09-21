The Tasmanian State League's grand final resulted in plenty of work for the competition's match review officer following Launceston's premiership win.
As the Blues won their third straight flag on Saturday, five incidents went under the microscope, with one involving coach Mitch Thorp sent directly to the tribunal.
The former Hawthorn draftee, who played one game for Launceston's senior side this season, was charged with serious misconduct after waiting at the gate for the Kingborough team to leave UTAS Stadium at half-time.
He then approached Kingborough forward Tyler Carter and "engaged in a verbal exchange" while the team walked off the ground.
READ MORE: NTCA president Clark steps down from top job
Assessing the details of the incident through witnesses, the match review officer graded it a "direct tribunal offence", with the matter to be heard next week.
Carter did not escape the match review officer's eyes, reported for intentionally punching Launceston defender Jacob Boyd in the jaw.
With the video replay reviewed, as well as several witness statements gathered, the punch was viewed as intentional, low impact and high contact.
Routinely, Carter would have got a two-week ban with a one-week early guilty plea but being in the grand final, the suspension was doubled, with Carter taking the early two-week ban.
A melee after the three-quarter-time siren gained attention, with Launceston's Jamieson House offered a one-match suspension or a reprimand with an early guilty plea for instigating the long-running scuffle.
Commenting on the issue in their released statement, AFL Tasmania said the incident presented "a negative image" of the competition.
"The melee that occurred at three-quarter-time negatively impacts the safety and image of the game and abrogates the responsibility of all clubs and players to promote our game," the statement read.
"Due to the duration, time of game, proximity to spectators and number of players involved, present a negative image of the TSL and our game, the MRO determined that both clubs should be penalised financially for the incident."
Launceston were fined $1000 and Kingborough $500, while the Tigers were handed a $300 suspended fine for a social media breach of the AFL's National Community Football Policy Handbook.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.