A successful season at Launceston City has landed explosive winger Jaden Fidra a dream invitation to play in Europe.
The teenager was ever-present for Lino Sciulli's side in NPL Tasmania and his eye-catching displays led to the opportunity to spend the off-season in Spain.
After a scout contacted Fidra's family, he was invited on a three-month trial training six days a week with Club Deportivo Llosetense who play in the fourth-tier Tercera Division but are associated with La Liga team Real Club Deportivo Mallorca.
"It's obviously a massive shock but an amazing opportunity," said the 18-year-old, who flew out on Monday and will begin playing with the club's under-23s.
"It's pretty much the dream for me. It's nerve-wracking but pretty cool. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to take a big step in my career so I hope it goes well.
"I did not know a scout had watched me. It was a shock when I found out but really cool and rewarding after all the hard work I've put in, it was good to see it pay off."
Born in Sydney, Fidra grew up on the Gold Coast and Brisbane before moving to Tasmania last year, living with his grandmother in Ross.
After grandfather Jaromire had played for Czechoslovakia and father Mischa for Sydney Olympic (now City), Fidra rocked up at Launceston City training to the delight of Sciulli.
He went on to score six goals including a couple on debut against Clarence and a memorable solo late winner at champions Glenorchy.
"We did a bit of research and it looked like a good community club with good facilities and it was probably the closest to where we were, so I went along," Fidra said.
"I owe them a lot. They gave me an awesome opportunity to play and I hope I've done a good job and they are proud of me too. It's been the biggest season for me and taught me about physicality and smartness off the ball and important skills like leadership.
"I'm really grateful for the season and the players supporting me and really happy to have this opportunity."
Fidra, who has a 100-metre PB of 10.53, has not bought a return ticket yet and is keeping an open mind about the third major sea change in his life after moves to Queensland and Tasmania.
"It's crazy - that's three different worlds really," he added.
"The plan is to hopefully play well enough to get recognised and then stay over there."
