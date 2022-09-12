The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston City winger Jaden Fidra invited to train in Spain

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
September 12 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaden Fidra has made himself at home at Launceston City. Picture by Linda Higginson

A successful season at Launceston City has landed explosive winger Jaden Fidra a dream invitation to play in Europe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.