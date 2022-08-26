NTJFA grand finals back at UTAS Stadium for two-day showcase

The NTJFA's grand finals will be played over two days for the first time this season, returning to UTAS Stadium.
Last played there in 2018, with stints at the NTCA Ground and Longford in between, the league's eight grand finals are spread across the weekend.
This is a move that president Paul House said had been well-received, giving the finals some flexibility and taking the rush out of what used to be a jam-packed day.
"It's fantastic for the kids to get this opportunity and to play it over two days, it's the first time ever," he said.
"We've struggled over the years as the competition has got bigger and bigger to try and fit it on one day. We've got to the stage now where we've had to go to two days and we're going from strength to strength."
The competition has over 2000 registered players, with 94 teams from 12 clubs taking part across 11 age groups.
South Launceston will have five teams - under-12 division 1 and 2, under-14 girls and under-16 division 1 and 2 - taking part in grand finals.
Michael Harris, who coaches their under-16 division 1 outfit, is one of many who are pleased with the club's success this season.
"It's a credit to our committee, the coaches and all the support staff to get five teams through," he said.
"Apparently that's the first time it's happened so it's paid off for the effort that everyone's put in."
Harris' side qualified for the grand final by defeating their Sunday opponents, North Launceston, by three points, which was their first defeat for the season.
The Bombers joined the Bulldogs on the big stage with a 12-goal preliminary final win.
"Both teams and clubs respect each other for what they do and how they go about it. So it's just going to be a great finish and hopefully a nice, tight game to close off the season," Harris said.
It's a big day for the players but also a tremendous occasion for the umpires.
The NTFUA will have 15 teenagers out of their 24 field umpires - including 12-year-old Hamish Walker.
Several young guns will also do the boundary and the goals.
"It's been a great effort over the last couple of years, working in collaboration between the NTFUA and NTJFA to get a lot of young umpires into the system and we are rewarding all those that have really made a real effort," the NTFUA's junior development coach Daniel Smedley said.
Saturday
Sunday
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
