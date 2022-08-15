The long-term future of the women's Greater Northern Cup is unclear after it was abandoned for the upcoming season.
While Cricket North are hopeful the tournament will return in the future, Cricket North-West have decided to focus bolstering numbers in their own competition and adjusting their women's pathway.
The two organisations are set to put on a three-match representative series between the North and North-West for next season.
"Whilst we are disappointed for the female cricketers who play in the Cricket North competition, we understand that the North-West is going through a re-building process," Cricket North administrator David Fry said.
"They thought that would be best served by playing only in their own competition for the 2022-23 season."
Last season's GNC title was shared between South Launceston and Latrobe.
Cricket North was hopeful that the representative series provided a pathway to showcase the North's best female cricketers. That series could have a longer format involved.
"[We] hope that provides the better players in both associations at least a limited opportunity to play another female team outside their own competition," he said.
"Our women enjoyed the opportunity to play teams outside the regular four teams they have as opposition in the Cricket North female competition.
"It provided different challenges as they played different teams with different skill sets and also had the opportunity to play on grounds outside our region."
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
