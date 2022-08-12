A pair of Northern Tasmanians will be among those leading the way as Tasmania competes at the School Sport Australia swimming championships.
South Esk's Xavier Nesbit and Launceston Aquatic's Jessica Muldoon are captains of their respective age groups as 64 Tasmanians compete in Brisbane next week.
The championships are 16-year-old Nesbit's third, while Muldoon, 12, is competing at her first.
"It's pretty cool to be one of the captains to be leading the younger swimmers in the team," Nesbit said.
"I feel like it's an opportunity where I can pass down some of the things I've learned, some of the things that I've picked up along my years of swimming."
Muldoon added: "It's really exciting seeing as it's actually my first time going to the event.
"Being able to be captain while doing it is a great opportunity."
Both captains have action-packed programs, with Nesbit taking on the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, 50m freestyle and 200m individual medley and well as some relays, while Muldoon will hit the pool for the 50m, 100m and 200m freestyle, the 50m butterfly, the 100m backstroke and the 200m individual medley.
Despite having plenty of events, Nesbit isn't worried about the schedule.
"The program is written pretty nicely where I've only got two maybe three races in the morning plus finals at night time," he said.
"The competition is stretched over a week so I'm pretty good in that I don't have huge days."
The pair have both had strong seasons leading into the national championships, achieving solid results at the state titles this year.
While they both leave on the weekend, Nesbit's competition gets underway first, with the secondary titles running from August 15-20, while Muldoon will compete from August 19-23.
The team of 64 features 42 swimmers from the North and North-West of Tasmania with Meg Homan (Cradle Coast) and Emmerson Lowry (South Esk) also captains of their respective teams.
Both Nesbit and Muldoon thanked Swimming Tasmania for the opportunity.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
