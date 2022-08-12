The Examiner
Xavier Nesbit, Jessica Muldoon to lead Tasmanians at swimming nationals

Josh Partridge
August 12 2022 - 2:15am
ON THE BLOCKS: South Esk's Xavier Nesbit and Launceston Aquatic's Jessica Muldoon are among 64 Tasmanian swimmers competing at the School Sport Australia championships. Picture: Paul Scambler

A pair of Northern Tasmanians will be among those leading the way as Tasmania competes at the School Sport Australia swimming championships.

