Tasmania's bid for an AFL team could provide benefits to grassroots football in the North after the Tasmanian Premier suggested the health of AFL and AFLW was "at risk of dying" in the state.
Sarah Courtney - who is a co-patron of the NTFA alongside Tasmanian AFL Taskforce member Errol Stewart - indicated she would like to see the state in the AFL.
Courtney - who held tourism, hospitality and events portfolios in the state government - believes the benefits would flow into community football.
"I think the benefit of having a Tasmania team is it really does boost grassroots footy. Being able to have those pathways available for young boys and girls to be able to actually play for their state in their state is so important," she said.
"It creates wonderful role models, and it's an important way to also make sure that we're raising awareness of footy as a sport for participation.
"We want to see a national competition and for a national competition to exist we need to have a Tasmanian team."
It came after Premier Jeremy Rockliff cited the health of the sport within the state as a critical factor to get Tasmania's bid accepted.
"My message to the AFL and the club presidents is if you want a truly national competition, and you want to increase the health of AFL and AFLW [in] Tasmania, which at the present time, in my view, is at risk of dying, then you need to support Tasmania," he said.
"Any president that doesn't see the benefit in that are short-sighted, not looking at the bigger picture [and] being self-interested, frankly, for their own particular clubs.
"My message to the presidents is to lift your eyes above the horizon, see the bigger picture and don't just focus on your own self-interest."
Rockliff dismissed that the bid had lost momentum despite resistance from federal politicians to the proposed stadium at Regatta Point.
Bass MP Bridget Archer indicated that she did not support Tasmania building a stadium given the state's need in the health and housing sector. Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King said earlier this week, the federal government would talk constructively with Tasmania about sporting infrastructure "if the 19th licence occurs".
This is despite the AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan indicating that the Tasmanian bid for an AFL and AFLW side is contingent on the new stadium, which was unveiled by former Premier Peter Gutwein in March.
Rockliff agreed with Archer that health was a "priority" for the state government and promised "not a single dollar less" would be spent on healthcare as a result of Tasmania securing the 19th licence for AFL and AFLW.
The Premier has made clear that the stadium is not part of the state's "original bid" for an AFL side of $150 million which includes $10 million over 10 years plus $50 million for a high-performance centre.
No presidents have taken up Rockliff's offer to come to Tasmania and understand more about the state's push for an AFL side.
While the Premier did not provide an actual date for the decision to be announced, he believed it would be "sooner rather than later" from the AFL and McLachlan which had previously said August was the deadline.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
