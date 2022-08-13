Taking a break to focus on live shows after releasing her debut single 'Her' and follow up single 'Same Things', Tasmanian born artist Medhanit has relocated to Brisbane and is releasing her newest single 'Friends' on August 18.
Born in Ethiopia, Medhanit was adopted at six months old and grew up in her Launceston family's music store.
"It feels like it was inevitable; as a baby, I would nap in the sound room at my Dad's music store, so I like to think that had something to do with my passion for music now," she said.
The past two years have seen Medhanit grow immensely through a handful of opportunities any young artist could only dream of.
She joined PNAU as one of their main live vocalists, resulting in her performing in front of thousands across the country. She also performed on the iconic triple J 'Like a Version' with Australian band Holy Holy.
Her new single tells the story of a 'situationship' and the feeling of heartbreak.
"These are the words I resonate with the most and feel best portray the essence of losing, being hurt by and hurting someone you began to love," Medhanit said.
After signing with the newly formed booking agency Cult Artists, Medhanit this month sold out her first headline shows in Tasmania.
In addition to touring with PNAU on the upcoming The Grass is Greener festival, she has supports booked with The Veronicas and Alex the Astronaut.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
