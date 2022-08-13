The Examiner
Medhanit announces upcoming new song 'Friends'

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
August 13 2022 - 1:00am
NEW TRACK: Launceston-born singer Medhanit is releasing her latest single, as her star power grows. Picture: Supplied

Taking a break to focus on live shows after releasing her debut single 'Her' and follow up single 'Same Things', Tasmanian born artist Medhanit has relocated to Brisbane and is releasing her newest single 'Friends' on August 18.

