The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian nurses offered COVID allowance and $2000 return-to-work bonus in Premier's attempt to resolve issues

Adam Holmes
By Adam Holmes
Updated August 3 2022 - 3:25am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Department secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks and Premier Jeremy Rockliff announce the proposals in Hobart on Wednesday. Picture: Adam Holmes

Nurses in Tasmania's public hospitals will be paid $60-a-day extra once their hospital has been at COVID escalation level 3 for 30 days, and a $2000 bonus has been offered to recently-resigned health professionals to return to the frontline.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Holmes

Adam Holmes

Journalist at The Examiner and Advocate, Tasmania

From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.