Nurses in Tasmania's public hospitals will be paid $60-a-day extra once their hospital has been at COVID escalation level 3 for 30 days, and a $2000 bonus has been offered to recently-resigned health professionals to return to the frontline.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced the proposals on Wednesday, just hours before the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation planned to hold a 15-minute strike at the Launceston General Hospital.
Mr Rockliff chose not to travel on a trade mission to New Zealand this week to attempt to work with unions on the health crisis, meeting with the ANMF on Tuesday to discuss proposals.
The COVID allowance will start to be paid to nurses at all four major hospitals as they progressively pass the 30-day mark at escalation level 3 in the coming weeks, with no sign the level will decrease in the near future.
Registered health professionals who have resigned since July 31 last year and return to the frontline will receive a $1000 sign-on bonus, and a second $1000 bonus after six months if they stay on.
Other proposals include standing job offers to University of Tasmania nursing graduates - capped at 350 per year - for immediate permanency with accelerated reviews and probationary periods.
A nursing recruitment and retention working group will be established including senior Department of Health staff and relevant unions to prepare workforce modelling to handle future pandemic peaks and troughs.
The Department of Health is also carrying out a pay comparison with other states and territories in preparation for bargaining negotiations with the ANMF, which the Premier has offered to bring forward.
The ANMF strike at the LGH - following on from a similar strike at the Royal Hobart Hospital - will still take place. The union has guaranteed no impact on care levels by assessing rostering and allowance members to attend "virtually".
Mr Rockliff said he was confident the suite of measures could ease concerns from nurses.
"I would like the strike action to cease. I believe that at the end of the day, strike action takes people out of our hospitals that are already under considerable pressure," he said.
"I understand the scheduled strike for today. What I am pleased about as a result of a collaborative discussion yesterday, that the nurses' union are putting our proposals to their members over the course of the coming days."
The ANMF has ongoing action before the Tasmanian Industrial Commission regarding workplace pressure and staffing levels. Mr Rockliff said he believe "there are a number of areas which address those matters".
The Premier attempted to avoid the strike from occurring last week by offering to bring forward bargaining negotiations, but also wanted the TIC action discontinued, which the ANMF would not accept.
Further strikes are planned at the Mersey Community and North West Regional hospitals in the coming weeks.
The government will also increase access to antiviral medication for Tasmanians aged over 70 and those in at-risk cohorts, including grants to pharmacies in rural and regional areas, and the ability to preemptively prescribe the medication for faster access.
The government will also purchase bed capacity from private hospitals to relocate patients in acute beds should they be suitable for sub-acute beds, including for rehabilitation.
From Adelaide to south-west Victoria, Bendigo to Tasmania, I've provided in-depth stories in politics, environmental affairs, issues facing disadvantaged communities, legal affairs and much more. Contact me at adam.holmes@examiner.com.au or on Twitter at @adamholmes010
