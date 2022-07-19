Launceston United have reset their focus on a pivotal clash in the title race none the wiser as to when last week's postponement will be rescheduled.
An impromptu training session was organised on Saturday morning following the announcement that Olympia could not fulfil their Birch Avenue commitment for the second time this season and co-coach Frank Compton said the squad immediately began preparations for this weekend's trip to free-scoring third-placed Clarence.
"We wanted to play but it was not to be and the focus is now onto Clarence which will be a tough proposition," he said.
United hope the match will be replayed in a midweek slot rather than on either of their two remaining bye weekends.
Although Olympia were unable to field a WSL side last weekend, their Southern Championship 1 side won 4-1 to record their 11th straight victory.
