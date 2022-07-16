Launceston United have expressed their frustration at seeing a home match with Women's Super League cellar-dwellers Olympia fail to go ahead for the second time this season.
An outbreak of COVID was the official reason which prompted the postponement of Saturday's match, but Warriors - without a point from 10 fixtures and nursing a -64 goal difference - have been struggling for numbers having also forfeited their round seven fixture at Birch Avenue.
Keen to see the league's fixtures completed, Football Tasmania will rearrange the game to a midweek date yet to be decided but co-coach Frank Compton said the postponement complicated United's campaign to add the league title to last month's cup success.
"It's a spanner in the works," he said.
"It's a disappointment because the girls really wanted to keep momentum going in what has been a very stop-start season for various reasons.
"Getting the games played is our preference. We asked the players what they thought and they were unanimous in that.
"It would be strange to go a season without playing that opposition so we hope we can resolve this very soon."
Fourth-placed Devonport won 4-1 at third-placed Clarence Zebras, who United are set to face next week.
Braces to Laura Davis and Bronte Gadon and a single from Amy Ollington gave Kingborough a 5-0 win at Taroona.
Second-placed South Hobart had the bye for the round.
Riverside recorded their best result of the season with a 1-1 draw at South Hobart.
Going behind to Alexander Brown after just three minutes, Robert Murray's men did not despair, equalised when Will Coert bundled in Liam Poulson's 37th-minute corner and gradually found their feet on the bobbly Darcy Street pitch.
Olympic produced a superb second-half display of resilience to frustrate their illustrious hosts and register their second point of the campaign.
Surviving a dozen free-kicks, three yellow cards, a disallowed 93rd-minute goal and some masterful Jordan Pickford-style time consumption from keeper Dan Nash, Olympic could even have won it through a couple of late chances for substitute Evan Harrop.
Launceston City recorded back-to-back 2-1 wins, seeing off strugglers Olympia in the evening chill at Prospect Park.
The diminutive Jaden Fidra scored a rare header to put the hosts in front on the half hour but Warriors were level just four minutes later when Alexander Holmes turned in Simon Vivarelli's cross.
Fidra missed a golden chance to instantly restore the lead while City captain Lachy Clark was being kept busy in the home goal.
The game was decided on the hour mark, Gedi Krusa joining the list of goal-scorers moments after he'd joined those in the referee's book.
Stef Tantari's cross was only half-cleared and the Lithuanian rifled home the winner from the edge of the box.
Runaway leaders Devonport survived a scare but still picked up a 13th win from 14 games, 3-2 at Clarence Zebras.
Kingborough beat Glenorchy 4-1 courtesy of a Declan Smith hat-trick plus Fred Hess after Hugh Undy had given Knights the lead.
Northern Rangers threw the Women's Northern Championship title wide open with a 4-0 defeat of previously-untouchable Ulverstone.
Rangers climbed to just one win behind the North-West powerhouse which had won all 11 fixtures to date.
"That was the most satisfying win of my coaching career," beamed Rangers coach Stephen Pearce.
"It was the best game of football Rangers have played all year. From start to finish we controlled the game and in the end dominated."
Moana Chamberlin scored twice with Grace Cogger and Maddie Berne completing the scoreline.
United's WSL postponement meant striker Ellie La Monte was free to coach her NCW team to a 2-0 win at Launceston City, secured by goals from Bianca Anderson, Ava Farquhar and a second straight clean sheet.
"We were two down at half-time and very tough conditions in the second half made it difficult to score," lamented City coach Richard Reilly.
Third-placed Burnie United kept up the chase with a narrow 1-0 win over lowly Devonport.
Riverside marked the departure of co-coach Sabrina Hopewell with a resounding 7-0 win at Somerset.
The long journey back from a late-afternoon kick-off up the North-West Coast was made far more tolerable as goal machine Meg Connolly went on the rampage, racking up a tidy half-dozen with Milly Wing completing the scoring.
Hopewell is taking up a position in Queensland. The club said her contribution would be sorely missed by players, supporters and board members.
Co-coach Lucy Johns has stepped up to take the reins single-handedly.
Northern Rangers' men completed an excellent day for the club by cementing top spot with a 10th win of the season.
Sam Wagner and Pat Lanau-Atkinson were on target in a 2-0 win over fourth-placed Ulverstone.
Second-placed Launceston United ensured the margin to the top stayed the same with a 3-0 win across town at Launceston City.
Walter Da Silva, Will Spicer and Angelo Amato were the scorers for Fernando Munoz's team.
Devonport and Somerset both enjoyed comfortable 4-0 wins, Strikers at Burnie United and the Sharks at home to Riverside.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
