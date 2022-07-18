Chilli offers 'opportunity' to fight disease

Type 2 diabetes is one of the fastest-growing chronic diseases in the world. By 2040 it's estimated more than 642 million people could be impacted.
Before developing type 2 diabetes, a patient will experience insulin resistance - a disorder in which tissues such as the skeletal muscle do not respond efficiently to insulin, and therefore, fail to supply the body with adequate glucose for energy.
Advertisement
Tasmanian researcher Dr Stephen Myers [pictured] has been exploring the "window of opportunity" at the early stage of insulin resistance, targeting clinical prevention's of type 2 diabetes.
A 2018 study funded by the Clifford Craig Foundation explored the zinc activation of the enzymes responsible for insulin signalling.
'Capsaicin and Zinc Promote Glucose Uptake in C2C12 Skeletal Muscle Cells through a Common Calcium Signalling Pathway' has now been published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.
Capsaicin - an active component of chilli peppers - and zinc have both been highlighted as potential treatments of glucose metabolism disorders.
Research on the impact of two natural compounds had been unclear.
Dr Myers' study demonstrated for the first time that capsaicin and zinc treatment promotes glucose uptake through calcium signalling, independent of insulin in C2C12 skeletal muscle cells.
The results suggest that targeting calcium signalling pathways activated by capsaicin and zinc in skeletal muscle may have beneficial effects on glucose metabolism in carbohydrate metabolism disorders, such as type 2 diabetes.
Considering insulin resistance can occur up to a decade before the development of type 2 diabetes, Dr Myers said early clinical interventions were crucial.
"A foremost concern for people with insulin resistance is the eventual failure of the pancreas to produce insulin," he said. "These patients will eventually succumb to life-long episodes of illness and unfavourable side- effects associated with anti-diabetic treatments.
"Prevention strategies that take advantage of the 'window of opportunity' - before pancreatic failure - to prevent or lessen disease progression would have an enormous impact on the health and wellbeing of our communities."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
An experienced multi-platform journalist focusing on the issues that impact health in Tasmania. With a background in social research and public policy, health reporting for Andrew is about ensuring the best health outcomes for the Northern Tasmanian community. Contact Andrew at: andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au or 0437 358 262
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.