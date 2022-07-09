A day of delays and diversions ended in delirium for Launceston City in NPL Tasmania.
Originally scheduled to play Kingborough at 2.30pm, City had their game relocated into Hobart and knocked back a couple of hours, extending an already long day on the road.
But Lino Sciulli's men kept their calm and even survived going behind before claiming all three points with an 87th-minute winner.
City took longer to adjust to the complications and frustrations and Lions boss Jez Kenth looked on course to take advantage against his old team with his side ahead at the break.
However, the visitors were a different proposition after the restart and levelled on the hour when Albert Amankwaa tapped in a cross from the industrious Gedi Krusa.
Both sides went for the win and the result turned on a dramatic spell late on. City defenders were throwing themselves in front of relentless Lions shots when the ball finally broke upfield. Amankwaa won the header and Stef Tantari collected possession deep in his own half, ran at a tiring defence and steered his shot into the far corner.
City's understandable delight and relief was demonstrated by keeper Lachy Clark running the length of the field to join in the celebrations.
Elsewhere, the top-versus-bottom clash went to form with Devonport recording a 12th victory and Riverside a 12th loss.
Strikers' 5-0 home win meant Olympic could take solace from avoiding another drubbing like last week's 11-2 to Clarence, but continued both teams' seemingly unavoidable destinies at either end of the ladder.
With plenty of pace and trickery down both flanks, Strikers dominated the goal chances and would have won by many more but for the contributions of Olympic keeper Dan Nash and the Valley Road woodwork.
With former Launceston City, United and Northern Rangers players in Devonport's line-up, there were plenty of familiar faces for the visitors, not least with brothers Max and Zac Reissig going head-to-head.
And it was a pair of Launceston products first on the scoresheet as ex-Rangers stalwart Nick Lanau-Atkinson drilled in the opener before Yasin Mohammadi beat his former City teammate Nash from close range.
Brody Denehey made it 3-0 before the half-hour and when Olympic's most experienced player, Rwandan international Jean-Philippe Rutabayiro was forced off before the break, the floodgates were looking leaky.
However, Olympic regrouped and went 50 minutes without conceding before Denehey's second and Henry Andrews completed the scoreline.
Glenorchy remained in hot pursuit with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Olympia at KGV.
Simon Vivarelli gave the lowly visitors a surprise lead before Austin Yost and Nick Naden restored order for the reigning champions.
Goals from Josh Divin and Nick Morton gave South Hobart a 2-0 victory at Clarence.
The Women's Super League had a rare Saturday off.
Taroona won the battle of the bottom two, 4-0 at Olympia on Tuesday, with four other teams in action on Sunday.
Launceston United's title pursuit resumes after a dawn departure when they visit Kingborough just three weeks after beating them in the Statewide Cup final.
Kick-off at Lightwood Park is at 12.30pm, two hours before third plays second as Clarence host South Hobart at Wentworth Park.
Northern Rangers leapfrogged neighbours Launceston United in the battle of the top two in the men's Northern Championship.
Both had records of eight wins and three losses going into the match - separated only by the additional draw United had played - before Rangers prevailed 2-0 at the NTCA Ground.
On the same day his brother Nick scored in the NPL for Devonport, Pat Lanau-Atkinson was on the scoresheet with Bryley Jordan completing the scoring for Peter Savil's table-toppers.
Third-placed Somerset kept things tight at the top with a 4-1 win at Burnie United.
The North's NPL neighbours both had disappointing journeys to the North-West.
Launceston City went down 3-1 at Ulverstone a couple of hours before Riverside extended a forgettable day at Valley Road, losing 8-0 to Devonport.
A Friday night floodlit stalemate frustrated Northern Rangers' title hopes in the women's competition.
Sixth-placed Launceston United held their second-placed hosts to a goalless draw at the NTCA Ground.
Run-away leaders Ulverstone took maximum advantage with an 11th straight win but Launceston City coach Richard Reilly was delighted his side kept them to just 2-0.
"Both teams played some fantastic football," he said. "We were down to just 11 players and it was a great team effort but they are the benchmark team in the competition.
"To be able to keep them scoreless for a half sets us up for the rest of the season and next year."
Devonport Strikers proved too strong for Riverside, winning 6-3 in a Valley Road goalfest.
Meg Connolly scored twice and co-coach Lucy Johns added the other for Olympic.
Burnie United won the North-West derby 5-0 against Somerset.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
