The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston City find winning end in NPL Tasmania

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
July 9 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON SONG: Launceston City players and coach Lino Sciulli celebrate victory over Kingborough. Picture: Linda Higginson

A day of delays and diversions ended in delirium for Launceston City in NPL Tasmania.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.