The Hobart Hurricanes have taken their next step towards the future, signing Tigers teenager Hayley Silver-Holmes.
Previously at the Sydney Sixers, making her WBBL debut at just 15 years of age, the 18-year-old has played 35 games in the competition.
Advertisement
Making her Tasmanian Tigers debut last season, getting a wicket in her first over, Silver-Holmes is ready to make the transition to the Hurricanes.
"I've had such a great time in my first year in Tassie," Silver-Holmes said.
"Even though I was injured and in the rehab group for a lot of the pre-season and last WBBL season too, I learnt so much from being fully immersed in the program, so it just makes sense for me to also continue my T20 cricket down here.
"It's also a really good opportunity for me to work on and hopefully contribute with the bat more."
All-rounder Silver-Holmes joins Nicola Carey, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Emma Manix-Geeves, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman and Elyse Villani as players currently contracted for WBBL08, which starts in October.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.