New Hobart Hurricanes signing Emma Manix-Geeves is aware she'll have to work hard for her spot ahead of the side's first match-up.
The Hurricanes play their first match in just over three months on October 14 against the Sydney Thunder, with the 21-year-old looking to add to her five previous WBBL games.
"I think it's going to be tough to break into the 11 to start with, there are some good players in that line-up and some established T20 players and I wouldn't consider myself an established T20 player," she said.
"I think I'm going to have to work hard for my spot and grab it with both hands when I get the opportunity but you never know what could happen so regardless I'm going to be ready for that first game, whether I play or not."
The Riverside Cricket Club product isn't scared of hard work, having fought her way back into the Tasmanian Tigers set-up after losing her contract in 2020.
Having toyed with a move to play premier cricket in Victoria before border restrictions saw her stay in the state and ply her trade with the Greater Northern Raiders, Manix-Geeves doesn't think too much about where she might be if she'd relocated.
"I'd probably be lost somewhere in a system trying to battle my way through into a side to be honest," she said.
"Looking back, I'm glad that everything happened the way it did and I'm glad where I am today.
"At the time you think you're working as hard as you can but then you have to self-reflect and look back and question whether you actually were.
"I look back and I wasn't and to be honest, I needed the kick up the bum to get going and know that this is what I wanted to do with my life.
"I wanted to live the ups and downs and I'm grateful for everything that happened, I wouldn't change it now."
Manix-Geeves will be reuniting with several WNCL premiership teammates at the Hurricanes, including her skipper Elyse Villani, whose recruitment was announced last week.
The pair combined for a title-winning 215-run stand in the final, with Manix-Geeves very complimentary of her leader.
"Junior is just a wealth of knowledge, such a calm-headed person out on the field and off the field as well," she said.
"I've really loved my time at the Tigers with her and I'm looking forward to getting out in purple with her as well.
"I think she's such an amazing captain and amazing player and has been for such a long time.
"I've already learned so much off her in the 50-over stuff so I'm really looking forward to picking her brain and seeing how she goes about it in the T20 format."
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
