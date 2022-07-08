Despite being the youngest competitor in the field for the final, Leuca McLeod broke new ground for Tasmanian gymnastics in Portugal.
The 16-year-old was a world away from his usual surrounds of the Launceston PCYC but secured a silver medal in the final of the double-mini at the FIG World Cup in Coimbra, Portugal.
Advertisement
Reflecting on his time in national colours, McLeod felt fulfilled after meeting his pre-tournament goal.
"I was really trying to make finals that was a big goal of mine and it was my first big competition and made the final and got a medal as well," he said.
"I was very nervous, especially for the qualification, super nervous but I took a few deep breaths and got myself under control.
"I am very happy, I don't think to many Australian people have got medals quite at that stage so it's sort of a big thing in that sense."
State coach Ben Kelly lauded the McLeod's routine of two triple somersaults on the double mini-tramp which was a difficulty record for Tasmania and landed the state's first-ever medal at a World Cup.
Kelly described the final round of competition as "intense" but that did not deter McLeod, with his performance equal to first-place Tiago Romao but the latter was awarded the top spot after winning the previous round of competition.
The routine, which saw McLeod on the podium with Potugal's Romao and Canada's Gavin Dodd, was a personal best for the Queensland-born gymnast.
It capped a great international tournament for McLeod, who narrowly missed out on finals in the individual trampoline event with a ninth-place finish.
"It took a while to set in really but once I got home I really thought it through and I am like 'wow, I won a silver medal', that's crazy, I was in shock," he said.
"[The medal] gives me flashbacks definitely to good memories.
"It's definitely given me a boost for sure."
Also on the list of McLeod's growing travel itinerary is the world championships in Sofia, Bulgaria in November. McLeod will need to compete in a final trial in September on the Gold Coast to make the Australian side for the event.
Once there, the Deloraine gymnast will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Tasmania's previous double-mini exponents in Jack Penny and Damien Axelsen. Penny claimed fifth place at the 2010 world championships while Axelsen was part of Australia's fourth-placed squad in the team final in 2015.
Between now and McLeod's possible return to the international stage in November, there will be many hours spent honing his technique as well as coaching young gymnasts in Launceston.
Advertisement
For the Deloraine flyer, November would hopefully be the first of many appearances at the world championship level.
"Lots of world championship appearances would be great, I am not sure if the Olympics is quite my goal at the moment, I guess that's a long way away but if I ever was to go to an Olympics that would be amazing," he said.
"[Now] it's about trying out what works and what doesn't, really practicing those routines over and over until it's solid ... it's just about repetition.
"[Also] just really focusing on certain things about perfection, it might even just be the tiniest thing, like pointing your toes a bit more or kicking out in a shape [and] once you've got those routines nailed you can start working on bigger stuff as well.
"So that sort of keeps me going."
Advertisement
"The experience and result [in Portugal] should place McLeod in good stead and with confidence to build towards the next main event," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.