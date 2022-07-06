South Launceston, South Burnie table-topper headlines GNL

South Launceston's men meet their second major test in a row on the North-West Coast as they face South Burnie.
It comes following a shaky fortnight for the Suns, with their clash against Tamar Churinga postponed before suffering their first loss of the season against Burnie Baptist.
Advertisement
Having played a game less, a loss on Saturday would see South Burnie eclipse them on the ladder - albeit potentially temporarily.
The Suns won the match-up earlier this season 6-2.
Coming off the South Launceston victory, Burnie Baptist meet up with West Devonport at Meercroft Park.
The inclusion of Keenan Johnson proved critical last week, scoring twice in the win after missing several close matches.
West Devonport claimed points for the second week in a row last match and sit sixth in their much-improved season.
Fourth-placed Queechy are gunning for consecutive wins as they host City Marians.
The Penguins knocked off Tamar Churinga in a classy display last week and should follow suit against the Marians, who return from the bye having lost their last eight.
The round's Northern derby sees Launceston City host Tamar Churinga in an intriguing match-up.
Battling in round four, the pair were unable to be split and saw Tamar produce their first points of their Greater Northern League return.
That sparked a run of three wins for City but they haven't tasted success since, with Tamar having won two matches in that time.
The top three sides face the bottom three, which could make for both lop-sided and interesting results.
New ladder leaders Queechy host fourth-placed City Marians, with their one match this year providing a 4-2 result.
Marians will need to contain the dangerous Millie Smith, Isabella McRobbie and Lucy Cooper to ensure victory.
South Launceston travel to face South Burnie as they contest their first weekend without Shelley Spencer at the helm.
The club's Facebook page announced the former state player wouldn't be coaching the side for the rest of the season, thanking Spencer for her time.
Advertisement
West Devonport return from the bye, aiming to win their third game in a row as they face Smithton.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.