The Hobart Hurricanes have pulled off one of the WBBL's biggest moves, securing Elyse Villani for two seasons.
After guiding the Tasmanian Tigers to their inaugural WNCL title last season, the 32-year-old Victorian, who opens the batting, has fully committed to life on the Apple Isle and will captain the Hurricanes in WBBL08.
"Leaving my home state and essentially fully closing the door on that chapter of my life was a truly difficult decision to make, I have formed so many wonderful memories and friendships that will last a lifetime and have enjoyed every moment representing the [Melbourne] Stars and playing with some amazing people," Villani said.
"However, the timing was right for me on a personal level - I love living in Tasmania and I'm really excited to commit fully to my new home and represent the Hurricanes with pride.
"I thoroughly enjoyed leading a lot of these players last season in the WNCL and to be given the opportunity to do the same in purple is a huge honour - I believe we have the squad and coaching staff required to compete for the trophy and have a lot of fun along the way."
Villani joins the side after a dominant WBBL campaign last season, hitting 439 runs as the tournament's fourth-highest run-scorer, smacking 100* against the Adelaide Strikers.
Her first game for the Hurricanes will be number 100 in the competition, having played 99 at the Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Stars previously, scoring 2849 runs to be fourth-best in the league's history.
Coach Salliann Beams was understandably pleased to have Villani on board.
"The key thing for me is the leadership piece, we know what quality she's going to bring at the top of the order but for the last three or four years now, we've been looking towards that leadership position to give us that boost," she said.
"We've had some good leaders in the past but the thing that stands out for me is that 'Junior loves it.
"She gets energy from doing it and she has a perfect balance on and off the pitch, so that is going to be crucial."
Former captain Rachel Priest has mutually departed the Hurricanes.
