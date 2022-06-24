With no Tasmanian State League football to be played this week, it was a time of reflection for the clubs as they prepare for the season's second half.
Having played 11 matches, North Launceston sit fourth on the TSL ladder with a win-loss record of 6-4 and will spend their back half of the year battling with Lauderdale and Clarence for the last two finals spot.
Losing more than half of last year's grand final side, the Bombers have once again managed to expose youngsters to senior football while remaining competitive, much to the delight of coach Brad Cox-Goodyer.
"There's been some pretty big highs and a couple of ordinary performances but I guess you kind of expect that from a very inexperienced group.
"If you look at the top five teams in the competition at the moment, it's pretty obvious that we are the youngest by a very long way, so it's good signs."
"Our ability to gel together, listen and take on the messaging.
"A lot of them haven't played much senior football before so they're coming in with something new and something they're not quite used to at the level.
"Their ability to take on the messaging, learn and just crack in is probably what's been good. That consistency probably isn't quite there at the moment but hopefully at the back end of the year, we can see them gel some really good games together."
"Just the ability to be consistent throughout a game.
"I think we are seeing that when we are at our best, we are a pretty dangerous side but those inconsistencies throughout a game can really hurt us.
"The Launceston game on the Friday night is probably the perfect example of that, where we were in the game for half of the game but the back end of the game we probably fell away."
"There's probably been a few, to tell you off the top of my head would be a struggle.
"But guys like Will Manshanden, no-one knows who he is but he kicked three goals in a pretty tough game on the weekend.
"Isaac Newett is another one who has been playing really good footy and these guys are only 17 years old, I could probably reel off 12 or 13 names for you but they are a really good group and if they stick together they are going to play some really good footy down the track."
"The next crop are going to be the ones that push the football club forward and as I said, if they stick together for the next three or four years, you're going to see a side that's going to be pretty hard to beat.
"You even look at our development league side, they are playing some great footy and when we start getting some numbers back from up top, your [Ben] Simpsons and [Michael] Stingels and these type of guys, that's just going to make us stronger throughout the club.
"It's very good times but we've got to get the results in the next couple of weeks in some pretty important games and there's none bigger than Lauderdale, who obviously sit third on the ladder at the moment, after the bye."
"First and second are probably sewn up, Launnie and Tigers are probably going to finish there, which is something new to us, having to play to scrape into finals because us, Lauderdale and Clarence are all equal on points.
"We've got to win the games we should win and beat the teams around us.
"It's pretty simple - we beat Lauderdale, we take a game off them and we beat Clarence and we take a game off them.
"It's the old 'one week a time' mantra but those games hold extra significance and as I said, the Lauderdale one is huge in terms of position on the ladder."
Lachie Cowan, Will Harper, Heath Ollington, Hunter Farrelly, Dom Hay, Will Gibson, Cobey Evans, Mitch Nicholas, Jack Aherne, Josh Rickard, Isaac Newett, Charlie Skipper, Will Manshanden, Oscar Harper, Seth Campbell, Oscar Mansell.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
