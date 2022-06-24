The Northern Hawks soared and clinched their third Launceston derby of the season with a 67-52 win over Cavaliers.
The result means the Cavaliers are still yet to beat the Hawks since the former triumphed in last season's grand final.
If anything the most recent derby resembled the duo's round 10 fixture rather than the silverware decider, it bared a lot of similar hallmarks.
The thread of each derby has seen one of the sides make a fast start and this time it was the Hawks in a 21-13 term.
The Cavaliers had it all to do given the Hawks had proven in possible to catch once in a lead this season and it proved to be a gruelling challenge.
Cavs' captain Shelby Miller, returning for her second derby of the season, was impressive while Hannah Lenthall toiled hard.
The latter was kept busy by the Hawks' attacking trifecta of Ash Mawer, Kendall Jones and Danni Pickett in-sync from the early stages.
The trio, which had Courtney Treloar slot in the second quarter, showcased their ability to find each other within the circle helped bolster the Hawks maintain their lead at the main break.
The Cavs stared down an eight-point deficit entering the third term as they looked to chalk up their first Launceston derby of the season.
They tried hard but the Hawks had all the answers as the margin grew out to a 10 points despite frantic pressure from the two rivals.
The Hawks ramped it up a notch in the final term as ladder-leaders iced a game-high 15-point lead before the final siren.
It leaves both sides with three games to tune-up ahead of finals with Hawks benefiting a run of home games after the bye.
The Cavaliers will look to re-group and plot their finals path which begins with a trip to Ulverstone next week before a round 19 bye.
In the curtain-raiser of the 19-and-unders fixture, it was the Cavaliers who enjoyed success of their cross-town rivals 60-26.
The Cavaliers had a 100 per cent success record at 19-and-unders level against the Hawks entering the fixture and were determined not to let that record slip in their final roster season derby.
The Hawks were undermanned through illness and the Cavs took full toll on their opponents from the first term.
The third-placed side created a 17-9 lead at the first break as they grew the margin at each interval afterwards, highlighted by a terrific third term.
The Cavs clicked on both sides of the ball as they only allowed the Hawks to score four while adding 16 of their own to ensure a comfortable victory.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
