The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

TNL: Northern Hawks claim third derby win over Cavaliers

Adam Daunt
By Adam Daunt
June 24 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAR SHOOTER: Ash Mawer underlined her status as one of the TNL's best shooters in the third Launceston derby. Pictures: Phillip Biggs

The Northern Hawks soared and clinched their third Launceston derby of the season with a 67-52 win over Cavaliers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Daunt

Adam Daunt

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.