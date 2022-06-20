Henry Youl matched fellow Tasmanian Georgia Nesbitt by landing a silver medal in World Rowing Cup 2 in Poland.
The 26-year-old Tamar club captain was in the two seat as the Australian crew finished behind Germany in the men's eight A-final on Lake Malta in the city of Poznan.
The Aussie crew, also featuring Sam Hardy, Benjamin Canham, Angus Widdicombe, Jackson Kench, Simon Keenan, Patrick Holt, stroke Rohan Lavery and cox Kendall Brodie clocked 5:39.91, two seconds behind the Germans (5:37.74) but a huge 12 seconds ahead of the third-placed Polish crew.
The Czech Republic and India completed the field with Canada withdrawing before the start.
The silver was one of nine medals for the Australian Rowing Team on the final day of competition, including two golds.
The team will return to its training base in Varese, Italy, before travelling onto the UK to compete in the Royal Henley Regatta.
I was just trying to hold on and see who I could mow through- Georgia Nesbitt
Competing across all 10 boat classes, the team's first medal had been secured by Nesbitt in the lightweight women's single scull A-final.
Rowing Australia reported: "Nesbitt was slightly behind off the start, but a courageous row from the Tasmanian saw her row down the German scull and clinch the silver medal and so kick-starting the Australian medal tally at this World Cup."
Mary Jones, of the US, won the race with Nesbitt's late surge relegating Germany's Marie-Louise Drager into third.
The 30-year-old Huon sculler said she was excited to be back in action.
"It was a good race - tricky conditions but I knew everyone was going to be out pretty fast and furious, so I was just trying to hold on and see who I could mow through," she said.
"It was pretty good to get the German - I'll hunt down the American next time."
