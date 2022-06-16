The Polish city of Poznan will witness Launceston rower Henry Youl's long-awaited return to international competition.
The Tamar Rowing Club captain left for Europe a fortnight ago having been confirmed in the men's eight for two World Cups and the Henley Royal Regatta.
Youl and crewmates Angus Widdicombe, Jackson Kench, Benjamin Canham, Simon Keenan, Kendall Brodie, Sam Hardy, Rohan Lavery and Patrick Holt are due to begin competing in World Cup II on Friday.
Australia will be up against Canada, Czech Republic, Germany, India, Poland and Ukraine.
A former Launceston Church Grammar rower, Youl contested an under-21 trans-Tasman series in 2015 plus under-23 world champs in Rotterdam and Plovdiv (finishing third and fifth in coxed fours) but has not donned national colours since 2017.
The Australians are basing themselves at the European Training Centre in Varese, Italy, between competitions.
This season will be the crews' only chance at international racing before needing to qualify boats for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
