The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian triathlete Jake Birtwhistle ready for Commonwealth Games return

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
June 14 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WHISTLE BLOWER: Jake Birtwhistle says he can star again at the Commonwealth Games. Picture: Delly Carr

After landing gold and silver medals on debut, Jake Birtwhistle knows he hasn't left much room for improvement on his Commonwealth Games return.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.