Five Tasmanian Tigers players, four of which are Hobart Hurricanes, were selected in the Overseas Wildcard Draft for The Hundred on Thursday night.
It's the second year of the five-week, 100-ball cricket competition.
Advertisement
It's based in the United Kingdom and features men's and women's teams.
There are eight clubs based across seven cities.
Batsman Ben McDermott as well Tigers' women's skipper Elyse Villani, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham and Molly Strano were picked up.
McDermott, one of the most prolific run-scorers in the Big Bash, will line up for London Spirit.
Villani was drafted by Trent Rockets and Carey went to Welsh Fire.
Graham will play for Northern Superchargers while Strano will suit up for Southern Brave. Strano, a spinner, is the top wicket-taker in women's Big Bash history.
They will join the Tigers' women's coach Salliann Beams and analyst Tim Kendrew who are returning to The Hundred this year.
All-rounder Carey is thrilled to be heading to Welsh Fire.
"We've already got a strong Aussie contingent with Rachael Haynes and Annabel Sutherland and combine that with Tammy Beaumount as skipper and we've got the makings of a really strong squad," Carey said.
"I've never played at Cardiff before and I'm looking forward to seeing the Welsh Fire fans making lots of noise at Sophia Gardens."
The Fire took Carey as their first women's overseas selection.
The women's teams can sign players up until June 30 while the men's squads will be completed with the domestic Vitality Wildcard draft on July 7.
I've never played at Cardiff before and I'm looking forward to seeing the Welsh Fire fans making lots of noise at Sophia Gardens.- Nicola Carey
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.