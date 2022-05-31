Ricky Ponting will showcase his other sporting love, golf, at the Icons Series event in New York in June and July.
Launceston's former Australian cricket captain makes no secret of his love for the 18-holed game, with the Icons Series website listing his handicap as two, the lowest in his team so far.
His team features fellow Australians Ash Barty and George Gregan as well as soccer star Harry Kane and manager Pep Guardiola and multi-skilled cricketer AB De Villiers, while being captained by four-time major winner Ernie Els.
The event pits Ponting's rest of the world team against the United States, who will be captained by Fred Couples and features athletes like 23-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps and NBA player JR Smith, who recently played golf in the NCAA competition.
"A big call out to all Aussies that live in the New York and New Jersey area, get down and support the rest of the world team and more importantly, wear your green and gold," Ponting said.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
