Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting snowfall in Tasmania on Tuesday, May 31

Updated May 30 2022 - 4:08am, first published 3:35am
Snow expected to fall as low as 600m in Tasmania

A powerful cold front will bring damaging winds, low-level snow, below-average temperatures and showers to most parts of Tasmania on Tuesday.

