The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston Golf Club dominates Tasmanian golf pennant finals

Updated May 29 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Premier performers: The victorious Launceston division one team. Picture: Supplied

Launceston Golf Club enjoyed plenty of success at the Tasmanian pennant finals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.