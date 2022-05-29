Launceston Golf Club enjoyed plenty of success at the Tasmanian pennant finals.
In climaxes at both ends of the state, the club claimed three of the six titles on offer over both genders.
At the North-West Bay Golf Club in Margate, Launceston defeated Royal Hobart 3 1/2 to 1 1/2 to claim the women's division one crown.
However, the Northern club had less success in the women's division two final, going down 4-1 to Claremont, and also lost the division three decider to New Town Bay.
In Saturday's preliminary finals, Launceston had defeated Burnie/Wynyard 3-2 in division one, Seabrook 3-2 in division two and Sheffield 4-1 in division three.
The success continued in the men's pennants at Devonport Country Club as Launceston twice defeated Burnie heavily to claim two of the three divisions.
In division one, Launceston won by 5 1/2 to 1 1/2 while the division three margin was even more emphatic, finishing 6 1/2 to 1/2.
Royal Hobart defeated Ulverstone 5-2 in the division two decider.
Saturday's preliminary finals at Ulverstone saw Launceston defeat Tasmania 4 1/2 to 2 1/2 in division one and lose 2-5 to Royal Hobart in division two.
