Spirit Super hit by data leak, 50,000 accounts exposed

The personal information of 50,000 members of Tasmania's largest superannuation fund has been compromised in a data breach.
Tasmania-based Spirit Super began contacting members on Saturday to inform them that some of their personal data had been compromised, including names, addresses, ages, email addresses, telephone numbers, member account numbers and member balances.
The information comprimised does not include financially sensitive data like dates of birth, driver's licence details, tax file numbers or any bank account details.
It should be noted that Spirit Super members that have not received an email, SMS or letter regarding the data breach have not been identified as affected by the event.
The data breach originated when a Spirit Super staff member's account was compromised on May 19 in an email phishing attempt, which gained unauthorised access to a mailbox containing historical member data from 2019/ 20.
The compromise account was identified recently and the fund began contacting members soon after. The fund has not been able to discern whether the member data was accessed.
While the fund hasn't confirmed which branch the phishing scam accessed, it's understood that the majority of SpiritSuper staff are based in Tasmania.
