The Examiner
Opinion

Violence and fear have no place in Australian sport

By Brian Wightman
May 28 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CULTURE CLASH: European football fans have a reputation for violence inspired ostensibly by club rivalry but rooted in political, religious and cultural divides. This is something we must avoid in Australia. Picture: Shutterstock

It is shameful that the National Rugby League (NRL) and Australian Football League (AFL) have, in recent weeks, faced increasing incidents of violent crowd behaviour.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.