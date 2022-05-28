Violence and fear have no place in Australian sport

It is shameful that the National Rugby League (NRL) and Australian Football League (AFL) have, in recent weeks, faced increasing incidents of violent crowd behaviour.
At rugby league games on May 13, 2022 involving the Brisbane Broncos, Manly, Newcastle, and Canterbury a brawl broke out between supporters, leaving participants dramatically descending theatre-style seating at Suncorp Stadium as punches rained down from the row above.
The matches were part of 'Magic Round', apparently focusing on the importance of 'our game, fans and families'.
Yeah right!
One brawler was left with an orbital fracture, which is more likely to occur in a mixed martial arts bout or a car crash.
The injury is more commonly referred to as a fractured eye socket where the potential damage to nerves, sight, and the possibility of retinal detachment are of serious concern.
The AFL was not to be left behind.
Following what was the most amazing example of authentic efforts towards reconciliation and healing, Dreamtime at the 'G' took an ugly turn when fans allegedly attacked police while another allegedly launched an unprovoked attack on an unsuspecting patron outside the MCG.
At least 50 supporters were ejected from the MCG, including one who deemed it appropriate to allegedly bite a police officer while another allegedly punched a police officer in retaliation.
They are accused of 'loading up' on alcohol before the game. This makes sense because mid-strength beer served at the MCG on a cold autumn evening is more likely to cause long lines at the toilets rather than fights.
On the flip side and on the same weekend, there was a young Sydney Swans fan smiling, laughing and cheering smack bang in the middle of the Carlton Blues crowd. It was heartwarming and right.
But, if football codes don't act quickly and bring behaviour under control, I know where it ends.
Segregated crowds have been part of association football for decades, particularly across Europe.
Violence and thuggery and brutality have also been as much a part of soccer as scoring goals.
Not a season goes by without newsworthy items describing football hooligans who have reacted with violence, engaged in brawls, damaged property and propagated mayhem, consistently bringing the integrity of the game into disrepute.
One of the most disturbing incidents is known as the Heysel Stadium Disaster when English fans of Liverpool FC clashed with Juventus FC supporters about one hour before kick-off of the 1985 European Cup Final.
Thirty-nine people died, mostly Italians, when the Liverpool FC fans broke through the barriers into a neutral zone designed to separate, crushing rival supporters against a concrete wall which collapsed under the pressure.
Bad blood had started the year before between the English and Italians when Liverpool FC defeated AS Roma in a penalty shootout to win the 1984 European Cup.
For many parts of the world a difference of opinion about religion has driven hatred. Although to be fair, Christianity, including adhering to the Ten Commandments, has never been part of the supporters' code nor an influence on behaviour.
The Catholics of The Celtic Football Club v the Protestants of Rangers FC in Scotland is arguably the most famous of infamous football rivalries.
And then there are rivalries across the world much like Collingwood v Carlton, but steeped in far more history and culture and passion and religion and violence - Boca Juniors v River Plate in Argentina, SS Lazio v AS Roma in Italy, Liverpool FC v Manchester United FC in England, SL Benfica v FC Porto in Portugal, and FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF in Spain just to name a few.
On December 27, 1993, my brother and I attended a football match with family friends between the fiercest of Northern Irish rivals, Glentoran FC v Linfield FC at The Oval in Belfast in view of Harland and Wolff's Samson and Goliath cranes at the shipyards where my grandfather was an electrician.
As Glentoran FC fans, we sat in the Main Stand rebuilt in 1953 after being destroyed during the 1941 Belfast Blitz of World War II.
And as Launceston College students, but not unfamiliar with The Troubles, the atmosphere was alarming; rival fans split by wire and kept at bay by the Royal Ulster Constabulary who, armed with assault rifles and dressed in riot gear, were in no mood for crowd violence.
This scene was considered normal by locals.
It was considered far from normal by two Australian spectators.
We were more accustomed to fans sitting together at AFL games. Passion and pride and chanting and raucous support were all elements we understood.
But on this cold day in Belfast, it was different.
And although both teams were predominantly Protestant, with Linfield FC only selecting Catholic players since the late 1980s due to a hangover from their rivalry with the now-defunct Belfast Celtic FC, there was an element of hatred that was disconcerting.
The anger rises from fans' bootstraps; generational and tribal anger excused away as passion.
It was frightening that grown men, in the main, could generate such fury underpinned by far more than simply barracking for a team.
It was families and players and alcohol and The Troubles and religion and hard times and depression.
Believe me, we don't want this in Australia.
