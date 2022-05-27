Just when you thought we'd been spoilt by the JackJumpers in their inaugural NBL season, the Tasmania Tridents have delivered the state another historic sporting achievement.
The Tridents not only made the Bowls Premier League finals for the first time, they won an elimination final bout on Friday at Club Pine Rivers in Brisbane.
The team, made up of Rebecca Van Asch, Mark Nitz and Taelyn Male, won a David versus Goliath first elimination final clash against Moama Steamers to progress to the second elimination final against Brisbane Pirates.
The Tridents were knocked out in a thriller in just their second BPL tournament.
The Pirates won the tie-break after winning the first set 6-2 shots and losing the second set 3-5.
In a tactical battle, the Tridents burst out of the gates against Moama with a 6-2 shot first set.
They backed up with a 9-1 second set.
It was a thrilling end to the 18-round qualifying series with the Tassie outfit holding onto fifth spot despite losing their final two matches on Friday.
They edged out six-ranked Adelaide Pioneers by seven shots to earn their finals spot. Both sides finished with 27 match points.
Launceston's Van Asch was over the moon.
"We're a bit surprised to be honest, we thought we were out of it with sets there so we were trying to win that tie-break because we thought it was do-or-die for us," she told the BPL live coverage after making it to the finals.
"We're a bit relieved more than anything, we've played pretty well throughout the tournament, it was a bit disappointing to think we might miss out on finals.
"I felt like we'd done enough to deserve the opportunity."
The Tridents turned around their fortunes after finishing 10th at their inaugural BPL tournament three months ago.
"I'm super proud, I said a few times leading into the event we learned a lot from Moama which is true," she said.
"We had learned a few things and wanted to try a few different strategies which we've done and it's worked for us."
Van Asch said the team had felt the love from fans both near and far.
"We've been overwhelmed with the feedback we've received on social media and the well wishes we're receiving privately as well," she said.
"It's so nice to know we've got the whole Tasmanian bowls community behind us.
"And we've got a huge crowd up here and we're nearly outnumbering the Queenslanders. We got the fans onto the green today and had a photo because we really wanted to thank the supporters that are here."
Van Asch had high praise for Male who had an outstanding tournament.
"He's been awesome, he's settled in, he's been more comfortable with the format now, he's comfortable with the lights and cameras which comes with experience," she said.
The Tridents entered the fifth day of competition sitting in fifth with nine wins, seven losses and even on match points (27) with fourth-placed Melbourne Extreme.
The Tassie trio fell to top-tier outfit Melbourne Pulse 8-4, 8-1 shots in their opening match of the day.
The Pulse had three-time Commonwealth Games medallist Barrie Lester, Ellen Ryan and Gary Kelly.
The Tridents second game was much closer.
They lost the first set to the Perth Suns 6-5 before storming to a 11-1 winning set.
It went to a tie-break which the Suns won 1-0.
The Perth outfit consisted of Kristina Krstic, Cody Packer and Dawn Hayman.
The BPL is a short-form of tradition bowls.
Each match consists of two five-end sets with a one-end tie-break played if required.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
