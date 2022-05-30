There's not much Jobi Harper has yet to accomplish on the football field and the Launceston skipper has found his way into a share of the lead for the player of the year award.
Harper's performance in the Northern derby, in which he gathered 37 touches and filled-in the ruck, won plaudits from long-time teammate and coach Mitch Thorp as one "right up there" with his best.
Advertisement
It was a sentiment shared by onlookers with the 190cm onballer grabbing three votes while Fletcher Seymour's productive night was rewarded with two votes and North Launceston's Jack Avent was awarded one vote.
While Seymour has become a premiership player with the Blues, he has been somewhat under the radar given the headline-grabbing performances of Harper, former Geelong utility Jackson Thurlow and the TSL's leading goal-kicker Jake Hinds.
The midfielder is averaging 27 disposals and is also in the top 10 of the competition for uncontested marks and loose ball gets.
Lauderdale's Sam Siggins ensured he kept pace with Launceston duo Harper and Brodie Palfreyman in the lead of the player of year award with three votes against Clarence.
The former Adelaide Crow recorded 36-disposals, 34-hit outs, two goals to secure the votes as the Southern Bombers accounted for the Roos.
Siggins' Lauderdale teammate Michael Blackburn was awarded two votes for his five-goal haul while Rhys Sutton secured one vote.
Kingborough claimed a clean sweep of the votes after the Tigers comfortably beat North Hobart.
The Tigers' trio of Jordan Lane, Kieren Lovell and Eddie Cole secured the podium spots with Lane's five-goal haul enough for the three votes.
Lovell continued his prolific season with 33 touches against the Demons while Cole had 16 for the match.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.