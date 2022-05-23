Revelling in their victory, Labor supporters must be enjoying too the growing debate about the direction of the Coalition.
It's more than a sense of schadenfreude - that is, to take pleasure in another's misfortune; it's the prospect of a divided opposition that would delight the new government.
While Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is on his way to a meeting of world leaders, he leaves in his wake a Liberal Party that is seemingly having an identity crisis.
Those commentators who were cheering on the Morrison government throughout the campaign wasted no time as the result became clear to judge their own side.
The lesson for the Liberals, they say, is that the party needs to move to the political right, and that Peter Dutton is the right man to take them there.
Set to lose his own seat, Tasmanian Liberal Senator Eric Abetz - who long epitomised the conservative side of his party - has reportedly largely echoed this thinking.
But the logic here is lacking.
No one could reasonably accuse the Morrison government of having been moderate.
The now ousted prime minister rejected demands for more action on climate change, and supported those on his side who attacked trans and gender diverse Australians, for example.
If anything, the defeat of more moderate Liberal MPs by Labor candidates and so-called teal independents shows that for those voters the government was not progressive enough. Otherwise, we would have seen swings to right-wing parties like Pauline Hanson's One Nation.
It's difficult to imagine what a shift further to the right would mean for the Liberals.
Would it see a big step back to climate change scepticism or even denial? On social issues, what other vulnerable groups would it target for intolerance?
It would make more stark the divisions in the party that are often glossed over with the questionable rhetoric that the Liberals are a "broad church"; likely leaving moderates such as Bass MP Bridget Archer to question their own future.
Mostly though, since elections in Australia are won from the centre, a lurch to the right would only undermine the now opposition's chances the next time we go to the polls.
And wouldn't Labor love that.
