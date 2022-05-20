TasFoods Limited has raised $5.9 million to help underpin its new growth strategy.
The new funding came from a share placement and a share purchase plan for eligible shareholders, with the second stage of the placement still needing shareholder approval at the Launceston-headquartered company's annual meeting on May 30.
Advertisement
TasFoods thanked shareholders for their continued support and expressed appreciation to the eligible shareholders who took part in the share purchase plan and placement.
The company is continuing a long trek in search of profitability.
Its new leadership team in April announced it had finalised a business review and strategy "that will leverage the strong capabilities inherent in our Tasmanian operations to further grow into the wider domestic market and export market over time".
The company's main activities involve poultry and dairy, with its businesses including Betta Milk, Nichols Poultry and Shima Wasabi.
Poultry division sales increased by 2 per cent in the March quarter, while dairy division sales fell by 1.8 per cent.
Like many businesses and households, TasFoods has been squeezed by rising costs.
"Input costs rose sharply through the quarter, particularly the key inputs of poultry feed, milk, fuel and energy," it said.
"Board and management continue to actively review its supply chain to ensure best available pricing and continuity of supply through these challenging market conditions."
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.