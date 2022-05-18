An early premiership favourite will be established in the Greater Northern League men's competition as South Launceston and Queechy go toe-to-toe.
Sitting first and second respectively, the Northern counterparts have only lost one game between them and have looked strong in the season's early goings.
South Launceston have scored 48 goals while only letting four in, while Queechy, who missed out on finals last season, tied against reigning premiers Burnie Baptist to show their credentials.
The 4pm clash at St Leonards is bound to be a cracker as both teams return from the state club cup bye.
Another key match is West Devonport and Launceston City as the bottom five aim to close the gap on the top four.
Consecutive City wins see them sitting in fifth, but the top four have set an early benchmark in the competition, producing a five-point gap between South Burnie and the chasing Tigers.
West Devonport sit a point below the Northern side, having produced their best start to the season in several years.
A win could see South Burnie finish the round in second place as they travel down the Bass Highway to face Tamar Churinga at St Leonards.
The only men's side to back up after playing state club cup last week, the Hawks went down 9-0 and will be hopeful of getting back on the winners' list against the eighth-placed Tamar.
Tamar return from an extended sidelines stint for their first game of May as they search for their first win since re-joining the competition this season.
The two teams on either side of Tamar, City Marians and Smithton do battle at McKenna Park.
Both sides have struggled to hit the scoreboard so far this season, producing five goals between them as they look to make their way up the leaderboard.
The women's competition also has a high-level contest that will attract the league's eyes, with West Devonport hosting Queechy Penguins.
The pair meet for the second match in a row, with Queechy getting the better of West 4-1 at St Leonards before both sides went down at the state club cup last week.
Queechy have the ascendancy on the ladder, sitting equal on points with the leading South Launceston, while a win to West Devonport would close the quickly-growing gap between second and third (five points).
If West Devonport can't close the gap, fourth-placed City Marians might as they host Smithton.
Marians and West sit in the same boat with two wins, a draw and a loss, while Smithton have produced close results in the last two matches but are yet to get on the winners' list.
In the round's final match, ladder-leaders and the sole GNL side left in the state club cup, South Launceston, host South Burnie.
The pair are yet to meet this season but South Burnie are on a two-match winning streak heading into what will be a tough contest.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
