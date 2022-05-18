Just when the Launceston Tornadoes looked like they might be destined for a Melbourne Demons' style winning streak, they got a resilience test.
The NBL1 South outfit's first road trip and double-header of the year threw up numerous challenges.
It started on Saturday morning when their flight to Melbourne was cancelled when they got to the airport.
"It wasn't great, half our squad had to travel to Devonport to fly out separately, because there weren't enough flights," coach Sarah Veale said.
"Instead of arriving at midday, we arrived at 4.30pm and our game was (originally) at 6.30pm. The NBL1 were awesome. They changed our game time to 8.30pm. They swapped it with the men's game."
The Tornadoes thrashed Dandenong 92-65 on Saturday night but then fell 92-85 to Waverley Falcons on Sunday at 12.30pm.
The group returns to Elphin Sports Centre to take on fifth-ranked Ringwood Hawks on Saturday at 6.30pm.
Veale was proud of how her team battled through fatigue considering the short turnaround between games last weekend.
"Given everything the girls faced - and we did face some challenges and adversity we wouldn't normally have to deal with - I thought we came out really well," she said.
"We threw everything at Saturday, and we didn't have the normal amount of recovery time because of the change to a later game time to accommodate our cancelled flight.
"That did have an impact on everything from nutrition to sleep to recovery. But overall I thought it was a really good weekend."
Keely Froling, Kelsey Griffin and Mariah Payne played more than 30 minutes in both games.
Froling gave a player's perspective on battling through.
"Double-headers are always hard and I think we had 11 hours or something to back up. So we definitely felt like we were running in mud for a little bit there," she said.
"But that's just how it is and we've got to be ready to play those games. Because every time we go to Melbourne we have that quick turnaround. So we can't use it as an excuse."
Saturday got worse when early-season recruit Tahanee Bennell sustained a knee injury and was carried to the bench halfway through the first quarter.
"We don't know (the extent). She had an MRI yesterday and we just need to wait for the radiologist's results," Veale said.
"That was obviously a big loss to us and fingers-crossed the results are okay."
Veale anticipates she'll get an update on Thursday.
Bennell has suited up twice for the Torns this season.
"T (Tahanee) is a local Ulverstone girl and went to college and actually had an injury and red-shirted her first year," Veale said.
"She played div one college for three years and then she red-shirted to go to another conference. So she's been in the United States for six years.
"She's a bundle of energy type of player and has a really high IQ. She's a point guard and is a great passer and defender. She fits really well into our group."
Veale explained what red-shirted meant.
"It's when you injure yourself and can't play the season you take that year off and you get another year of eligibility," she said.
"So she's had six years at college instead of four."
While Veale and Froling spoke of the Waverley game as a good loss for the team in the long run, they both spoke about improving defence.
"We probably didn't go in switched on enough," Froling said.
"There was that quick turnaround of games but it's just about our positioning on defence and making sure we're aggressive.
"Offensively, we're doing okay but we've just got to work on some things defensively."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
