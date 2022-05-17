The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

AFL: Hawthorn set to meet Brisbane at UTAS Stadium on Sunday

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
May 17 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chad Wingard celebrates a goal against Brisbane last year. Picture: Phillip Biggs

A premiership contender awaits Hawthorn as they grace their second home of UTAS Stadium on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.