A premiership contender awaits Hawthorn as they grace their second home of UTAS Stadium on Sunday.
A regular fixture on the Launceston calendar, Sam Mitchell's men host Brisbane for the 12th time at the ground, with the win-loss record heavily in Hawthorn's favour.
Hawthorn have won eight of the 11 meetings, including the duo's 2021 battle during former coach Alastair Clarkson's farewell tour, despite Brisbane finishing in the ladder's top four.
Sunday's clash could be a tough ask for the Hawks though, with the Lions looking menacing, sitting second with a win-loss record of 8-1 and having only lost to Geelong in round four.
To make the test even harder for the Hawks, they will be without veteran Jack Gunston, who injured his right ankle in the 23-point loss to Richmond on Saturday.
Scans confirmed a medial sprain, with the severity yet to be determined as it remains swollen.
However, it's not all grim news on the selection table for the 13th-placed Hawks, who have a win-loss record of 3-6.
They will regain 2018 Brownlow Medallist Tom Mitchell, who was managed last week following a battle with illness the week before, and defender Jack Scrimshaw has been cleared of a shoulder issue after a premature end on Saturday.
The Hawks could also welcome back excitement machine Changkuoth Jiath, who will need to prove his fitness at Thursday's main session.
Bursting out of the blocks in the first five rounds, the 22-year-old rebounding half-back has battled a hamstring injury since and has been stuck on the sidelines.
After playing his 100th game earlier this month, one of the side's stand-in captains James Sicily signed a long-term deal with the club, staying in brown and gold for five more seasons.
The defender missed all of 2021 with a knee injury and has been a welcome return into Hawthorn's line-up.
Sunday's 3.20pm clash, which will feature a Tasmanian State League clash between North Launceston and Lauderdale as a curtain-raiser, will see both AFL sides celebrate Sir Doug Nicholls Round.
The teams will be wearing their specially designed jumpers, paying respects to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people past, present and emerging.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
