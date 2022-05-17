Cricket Tasmania has lured a highly-credentialed and experienced coach to join its men's program.
Former Victorian and South Australian quick Rob Cassell returns to his home country after five seasons of coaching abroad and knows how good the state's prospects can be.
"I'm excited to get back into coaching within the Australian system and looking forward to this new challenge in Tasmania with the Tigers," he said.
"Tasmania have one of the best bowling attacks on paper in the country, from proven international red ball performers in Peter Siddle and Jackson Bird, to promising young fast bowling talent such as Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Lawrence Neil-Smith and Gabe Bell.
"They also have some exciting young all-rounders that I am looking forward to assisting on their journey.
"I'm looking forward to bringing my skill set to the group to help them take the next step with their bowling, and ultimately deliver us more on-field success."
Beginning his coaching career in 2011 in South Australia, Cassell worked alongside now-Tigers coach Jeff Vaughan, mentoring names such as Joe Mennie, Kane Richardson, Dan Worrall and Chadd Sayers.
With the Redbacks making two consecutive Sheffield Shield finals, he then departed for Ireland in 2017, working with the national team as the assistant head coach and lead bowling coach.
His talents were then called upon by the Indian Premier League as Rajasthan Royals' fast bowling coach under now-Australian coach Andrew McDonald.
Cassell will begin his Tasmanian adventure in June, with the Tigers having announced their player contract list last week, welcoming fast bowler Billy Stanlake into the fold.
Brad Hope and Iain Carlisle saw their contracts upgraded, with Tasmanian all-rounder Nick Davis coming onto the rookie list, while former Australian Test captain Tim Paine wasn't offered a contract for the upcoming season.
The absence of his name understandably cast some doubt over the 37-year-old's playing future, having been on indefinite leave from the game since November.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
