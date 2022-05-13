The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Industry Super Australia report says more than a quarter of workers are being ripped off on superannuation, including in Braddon and Bass

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
Updated May 13 2022 - 2:47am, first published 2:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many workers are missing out on superannuation payments to which they are entitled,

Tens of thousands of Tasmanian workers are being swindled out of superannuation payments, an industry body says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.