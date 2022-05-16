TasWater issues concerns over drinking water supply security

TasWater was prompted to write to former Primary Industries Minister Guy Barnett last year seeking assurances over the long-term security of Tasmania's potable water after it was left out of the scope of a guiding strategy.
The Rural Water Use Strategy, released by the state government in June 2021 and described by critics as a "manifesto for expansion" of the state's agricultural, forestry and mining industries had 21 representations.
One of those was TasWater, which expressed disappointment that urban water use was not captured or taken into account in the strategy.
TasWater chairman Stephen Gumley wrote to then-Primary Industries Minister Guy Barnett with concerns that were not adequately addressed.
The letter, released under Right to Information and sighted by The Examiner, raises several concerns that urban water use was not adequately incorporated into the strategy.
It also raises questions about the security of Tasmania's drinking water supply, if the recommendations of the strategy are realised without addressing urban use.
"TasWater appreciates the opportunity to participate in the development of the draft rural water use strategy," the letter reads.
"However, we note that urban water management was explicitly excluded from the scope of the Rural Water Use Strategy.
"As such, the strategy does not address a number of issues that are important to regional, rural and urban communities..."
Mr Gumley requested assurances that TasWater's potable drinking water supply would be protected, and the water quality would not be impacted by the strategies aims, such as the expansion of irrigation schemes and other industrial expansion, namely hydro and the potential hydrogen industry.
TasWater also sought assurances that the government take steps to secure water quality for drinking amid the aims of the strategy, and account for the impact of climate change, and the costs associated with improving infrastructure.
The letter also takes note of the cost of improving infrastructure and the costs of obtaining additional water sources to support communities that are growing, and the costs of improving water for townships that are associated with declining water quality.
"TasWater believes there is a need to develop an Urban Water Use Strategy to complement the Rural Water Use Strategy... TasWater is well placed to lead the development of an UWS," the letter ends.
The Rural Water Use Strategy was released by the state government last year.
However, the strategy has come under question by independent scientists and academics, who fear Tasmania is heading down the same path as the Murray Darling, with rivers already experiencing some degradation around the state.
The strategy has come under fire for not adequately taking into account the competing industries such as hydro, potable water, irrigation and emerging industries such as the Marinus Link and hydrogen industries.
A spokesperson from Natural Resources Tasmania said the water management framework, along with the rural water use strategy provided "sound management, monitoring and allocation of the state's water resources" and was supported by a Round Table.
A River Health Advisory program was also launched last year.
I have worked in the Tasmanian digital/print media for 11 years, spanning two newsrooms. Covering Northern politics, development, I have developed a keen interest in agricultural and education news, as well as issues-based long-form journalism. Contact me at caitlin.jarvis@examiner.com.au
