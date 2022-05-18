Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
5 Bed | 3 Bath | 6 Car
A memorable setting for a majestic home, this exceptional, elevated estate surrounds you with expansive grounds where mature trees ensure your privacy, an established orchard is reliably productive and views reach all the way to the River Tamar.
Set over two levels, this home features luxuriously large spaces for living, dining and entertaining that are accompanied by an open-plan kitchen, with a walk-in pantry, featuring timber tones of myrtle and Huon pine beneath magnificent exposed Oregon beams while a separate family room or huge home office adds further appeal to fabulous ground floor dimensions.
A magnificent, hand turned Oregon staircase is a feature in a spacious, terracotta-tiled entry way, subtly lit by quality lighting finishes and unique lead light hanging fixtures.
A downstairs laundry/bathroom contributes ideal convenience to an upstairs level that's led by a spectacular main bedroom/parents' retreat served by a romantic balcony, refined double shower en-suite and substantial walk-in robe.
Three further bedrooms, a central third bathroom and a light-filled lounge featuring a charming window seat, superb sights and stunning cathedral ceilings with exposed Oregon beams complete the upstairs proportions of a home that conveys a timeless sense of quality in all its spaces, in every detail.
A second Tasmanian Oak staircase leads to a third storey loft/mezzanine adding additional dimensions to an already striking living space.
A secure garage, great work-shop area and generous carport provide ideal accompaniments to a property that represents a unique escape yet puts Legana shopping, schools and central Launceston merely minutes away.
